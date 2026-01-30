Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy

Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy

Pat Robinson
3d

I too loved the Expanse books and was crushed when they cut short the TV series before the end of the book series. So well thought out including how those born and raised on Mars would get vertigo in the open on earth.

But they got a lot more wrong than just solar powered ships, they also had earths population at 24 billion (never a chance it will even get to 12) and had big seawalls around manhattan etc due to massive sea level rise which i doubt is in the cards, although i wish they had put a statue of Gore in front of the UN.

Andy Fately
Jan 30

Don't you understand Kevin, writing about this fantasy makes Ballard feel good and so that is more than enough to support an impossible outcome. Physics is such a drag, feelings are the new driver

