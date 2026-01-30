Ahoy there, mateys!

“The Expanse” novels and television series are set a couple centuries into the future when mankind, using fusion-powered drives, has been able to colonize the solar system. I’ve been a big fan for years.

Besides writing engaging plotlines and vivid character development, authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who write under the pen name James S.A. Corey, show an astounding amount of scientifically accurate detail in their world building. The authors describe every minute aspect of sub-light-speed space travel and life in zero-gravity environments — from medical care to hair styling. It’s clear they spent many hours meticulously researching the physics of, well, everything.

So, it was disappointing to read in the fifth book, “Nemesis Games,” a description of a solar-powered cargo ship off the coast of New York. Most likely, the authors read about such wonders in the legacy media, where theoretical “green” technologies are presented without challenge by credulous reporters. Committed to advancing net-zero goals, reporters writing these misleading articles leave readers with the impression such things are entirely plausible.

While Abraham and Franck are fiction writers, journalists aren’t supposed to be — at least that’s what I was taught in j-school. It takes very little due diligence or educational background to know what questions a reporter writing articles on green tech should be asking. But they don’t.

What the media won’t tell you

The most efficient solar panels today, which operate at 25% efficiency, will produce 250 watts per square meter in full sunlight. A large cargo ship 350 meters long and 150 meters wide, covered with panels bow to stern, will get 13.125 megawatts during direct sunlight.

A large cargo ship will burn the equivalent of 144 megawatt-hours over the course of one hour. (More on the math in a minute.)

That means, theoretically, these solar panels provide a little less than one-tenth of the total power needed for a large cargo ship. And this doesn’t factor in the added weight of all those panels, nor their cost.

Even allowing for the possibility that future technology could increase that efficiency to nearly 100%, the panels would still produce only 52 megawatts — not even half what the ship needs. The only way to get more would be to attach a massive solar panel many times larger than the ship itself. I’m no seaman, but I’m pretty sure that would cause stability issues.

Oh, and then there’s nighttime and clouds.

We’re going to need a bigger solar panel.

Science fiction writing becomes journalism

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal about battery-powered cargo ships (h/t Irina Slav) provides a case in point of just how few questions Wretched Hive reporters will ask when presented with some fantastic “clean” technology.

The article is written by Ed Ballard, who “covers climate change and the energy transition” for the Journal. His article is about Fleetzero, a startup that aims to power cargo ships with batteries.

“How much of the shipping industry could run on batteries is debated, but the fact there is a debate shows how rapidly batteries have improved,” Ballard writes.

Or it could show that there is a highly visible, well funded movement desperate to get rid of fossil fuels, and it doesn’t consider the costs or complications of these hairbrained schemes. I’m not sure why Ballard thinks that if people are talking about a technology, that technology is demonstrably feasible. When I was a kid we were talking about vacations on the moon by the year 2000.

Battery-powered ferry tales

Ballard goes on to explain that batteries, like those used in cars, were once considered too heavy and bulky for ships. “Now they are powering ferries in Norway’s fjords and container ships on China’s rivers,” Ballard writes.

Ballard shows in that statement no inkling of the concept of scalability. A ferry crossing short distances is very different from a massive cargo ship transporting tens of thousands of 20-foot shipping containers across entire oceans.

After noting that the batteries the company uses are manufactured in China, we finally get to some numbers — the few that Ballard provides. The proposed ship is a hybrid, meaning the diesel engine will be backed up by battery power. The batteries contain the capacity of 200 Tesla Model 3s, which will give the ship a 500-mile range without using the diesel engine, according to Ballard.

Math is hard but necessary

Will it, now? Let’s do some math, shall we. Ballard doesn’t say which version of Tesla 3 model batteries are going into this hybrid cargo ship — and I bet he didn’t ask — but to be generous, I went with the long-range version. They have a capacity of 75 kilowatt hours each, for a total of 15 megawatt hours for all 200.

Cargo ships are powered by heavy fuel oil, which is a thick tar-like substance. It’s inexpensive, but it produces a lot of emissions. But since we’re talking about the vessels that ship the materials and products that make our modern life possible, cheap is really good.

@stem_antics Stem Antics on Instagram: "🚢 Heavy Fuel Oil: the thick, tar-li…

But when it comes to green technologies, cheap is just a matter of getting enough subsidies to pay for it all. Right?

Now, a large cargo ship will consume 13 metric tons of this heavy fuel oil per hour. Each kilogram of heavy fuel oil contains approximately 40 megajoules of energy. So, at 13,000 kilograms per hour, a large cargo ship requires the equivalent of 144 megawatt hours of energy to propel it forward. (That’s joules divided by 3,600 to get to watt hours.)

That means, these batteries will at most provide 10.4% of the power needed to propel this ship for one hour. However, Ballard claims these batteries will allow the ship to go 500 miles.

Vague but inspiring

Ballard doesn’t provide any information on the size of the ship that will supposedly go 500 miles on these 200 Tesla 3 batteries, but he does mention it’s harder to electrify smaller ships because they “carry less tonnage for their size.” Fascinating physics, that. It’s almost like batteries weigh something, I guess. Anyway, we can assume, he’s not talking about a small skiff.

In case you’re wondering, by the way, those 200 Tesla batteries weigh 96 metric tons. That’s seven times more weight than the fuel a large cargo ship burns every hour.

Ballard then goes into some serious Rube-Goldberg engineering to explain how to deal with the limitations of this green tech — and there are always massive limitations. Ships could make more port stops for charging, Ballard writes, because that wouldn’t be expensive at all. Or smaller battery vessels, Ballard proposes, could tow the cargo ships. He links to an academic study on this proposal, guys. That’s like solid proof it’ll work, man!

And what do these battery systems cost? Ballard doesn’t say. Instead, he writes, “Absent tougher regulations, greener options must be cheap.” Seems like there’s a law I read about somewhere concerning this.

So either we have the government force people into greater energy poverty, or drive down the price of batteries…somehow. Ballard includes a point on how Trump canceled a global tax on ship emissions. That big jerk! Making global shipping cheaper.

Ballard provides a handy chart showing that average packs of lithium-ion batteries have come down from over $800 dollars per kilowatt-hour to just over $100 per kilowatt-hour in 12 years.

Here in South Dakota, I pay retail rates of about $0.135 per kilowatt-hour. So, in other words, batteries have come down in cost from mindblowing, astronomically, painfully expensive to just astronomically, painfully expensive. Maybe in a few decades they’ll come down to painfully expensive.

Ballard includes a quote from the founder of Fleetzero, saying, “Even if Fleetzero goes away tomorrow, in 20 years every ship being built will have batteries.” Because no pie-in-the-sky green fantasy would be complete without physics-defying hubris that only a green tech guy could conjure.

Just asking questions

Mind you, my math may be off considerably. There’s a lot of nuance, no doubt, when it comes to translating heat energy units into electricity energy units, and then determining how that plays out in the torque of an engine and the friction of a hull over the water. That’s all way beyond my capabilities.

My point is not to provide a precise mathematical calculation of the challenge of battery-powered ships compared to fuel-powered ships. It’s to demonstrate that a reporter with no engineering or science background can easily do some back-of-the-napkin calculations to arrive at some questions you might want to ask these green-tech guys you’re interviewing. That’s called doing a journalism, and for some reason many Wretched Hive reporters just prefer fantasy over scrutiny.

Being a Journal reporter, Ballard’s salary surely rivals my own by a considerable amount. So, he has no excuse for not asking these questions. I’m not sure Fleetzero would have appreciated the scrutiny, but that’s the job, man.