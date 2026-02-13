Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy

Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy

Philip Backman
4h

Kevin, I like this summary you give at the start: "...define “climate denier” as anyone who at any time in their career has stated anything that deviates from the position that climate change is an unparalleled horror in human history and wind and solar are glorious technologies that will save us from our doom at the hands of evil, greed oil companies."

You're not wrong.

I have, in a university setting, deviated from this 'the correct information' thinking and encountered a level of wrath that borders on the uncanny.

You are doing good work man!

Phil

Meredith Angwin
8h

I remember when a pro-nuclear woman was keeping a database of "Blocked by Mark Z Jacobson." I don't know where to find it now....very very sorry!

At any rate, to be in the database, we had to

1) notice that we were blocked by MZJ

2) inform the database keeper.

We were proud to be included.

You have an easier job...deSmog does all the grunt work for you!

