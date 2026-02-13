DeSmog keeps a “climate disinformation” database that provides biographies on the world’s leading voices in “climate denial.”

This activist website appears to define “climate denier” as anyone who at any time in their career has stated anything that deviates from the position that climate change is an unparalleled horror in human history and wind and solar are glorious technologies that will save us from our doom at the hands of evil, greed oil companies.

The list includes people like Dr. Roger Pielke, Jr., Dr. Judith Curry, Dr. Sterling Burnett, Steve Goreham, Frank Lasee, Ryan Maue, Mark P. Mills, Tony Heller, and Steve Milloy.

Because it casts a wide net for its derogatory appellation of “climate denier,” it’s become almost an honor to be listed on it, in the same way that minority groups end up adopting slurs used against them. DeSmog’s database is a dogmatic effort to advance anti-fossil fuel policies through nothing more than ad hominem arguments.

The list is also a fantastic Rolodex for reporters wanting to break free of the Wretched Hive. Many of the experts listed are people I have interviewed at one time or another. This got me thinking…Why am I not on the list?

Granted, I don’t have a background in research, no published books, and a humble following on social media. I may not be the most accomplished “science denier,” but I have extended the reach of those Desmog smears.

For that reason, I reached out to DeSmog to humbly ask that I be considered for inclusion on the list. You can read my email below, and I will let you know if DeSmog responds.

Dear DeSmog Editor:

My name is Kevin Killough, and I’m the energy reporter with Just the News. I also covered energy and climate for Cowboy State Daily between September 2022 and October 2023.

I became interested in this beat when I saw that there was an overwhelming monoculture throughout the media that reported certain positions as indisputable fact. These are facts you would say are only disputed by illegitimate sources with no credibility because they are disputing indisputable facts about climate and energy.

These positions fall under the following categories:

1. Climate change is an apocalyptic crisis threatening the very survival of our species, or at the very least, it will lay waste to our civilization without urgent action to get rid of fossil fuels.

2. The only reason we use fossil fuels is because evil Big Oil companies made us into slavish addicts, and they will stop at nothing to prevent us from using alternatives.

3. Wind and solar are glorious technologies that will save mankind from its doom, and there are no legitimate concerns about their impacts on the environment, communities and the electricity grid.

From my first day at Cowboy State Daily, I was interviewing people who disputed one or all of these positions. I didn’t necessarily find all their arguments convincing, but I practice an ancient form of journalism in which I select sources not by how much I agree with them or think they’ll advance my preferred agendas.

Instead, I only ask if they’re contributing a perspective that readers should consider in drawing their own conclusions about climate and energy. And I present those perspectives as fairly and accurately as I can, regardless of how politically popular they are. While that includes people who support net-zero policies and the “climate crisis” narrative, it includes those who are critical of them.

In other words, I practically invite thousands of readers to engage in what you would call “science denial,” and I commit obscene acts of what you call “climate disinformation” on a daily basis.

And it should be noted, sometimes I do find the arguments of these “climate disinformation” experts to be quite convincing. Thus, I am a bonafide “science denier” myself.

As such, I’m wondering why I haven’t been included in your climate disinformation database. Granted, I don’t have the extensive research background like those of Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. and Dr. Judith Curry. I haven’t written informative books disputing the efficacy of net zero, like Alex Epstein and Steve Goreham, and I haven’t gained the kind of following on X that Tony Heller and Steve Milloy have.

I may not be the most accomplished “science denier,” but I have extended the reach of those who are.

I have interviewed Dr. Sterling Burnett without mentioning that the Heartland Institute received some money from an oil company decades ago. I interviewed Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. on a number of occasions, and I never mentioned that time he was investigated for having allegedly received money from Big Oil, an investigation that turned up nothing.

And I have quoted people like Alex Epstein and Tony Heller without suggesting they’re white supremacists or something, even though they’re both Jewish.

In other words, I have left readers with the impression that these people are credible sources who deserve a seat at the table in the great debate on climate and energy issues. Think of the impact that may have on advancing, as you call it, “climate disinformation.”

Therefore, I would like to humbly ask that you consider me for inclusion in future updates of the Climate Disinformation Database. Most of my background is available on my LinkedIn page, and my articles can be found on MuckRack. If you have any other questions, feel free to reach out.

Thank you for your consideration, and have a wonderful day.

Regards,

Kevin Killough