The Washington Post editorial board Wednesday argued that, by pursuing impractical goals of the climate agenda, the United Nations is alienating half of Americans who haven’t completely been on board with “plant-based” diets and electric vehicles.

The WaPo is the same publication that just three years ago tried to smear Alex Epstein, an advocate for fossil fuels, as a racist over something he wrote in college, a move that ultimately failed when Epstein fought back.

The WaPo has been one of the nation’s most ardent advocates for the rapid elimination of fossil fuels, but even it has had to rethink its commitment to that cause as the narrative crumbles.

This shift in public discourse on climate and energy issues leaves me wondering what will become of Covering Climate Now should this trend toward more diversity in perspectives on climate and energy continues.

Abandoning traditional values

If you’re not familiar, CCN is a nonprofit organization that’s partnered with over 500 media outlets across the globe. The total audience of these outlets, according to CCN, is somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 billion people.

While appearing as a resource for journalists covering climate and energy, CCN is funded by anti-fossil fuel groups, such as the anti-fracking Park Foundation. Covering Climate Now encourages reporters to abandon wholesale any commitments to objectivity in service of the climate agenda. According to CCN, there is no legitimate dispute of the “climate crisis” narrative, and reporters have a duty to advance the climate agenda.

It is the ultimate resource for reporters of the Wretched Hive. Sadly, calling for media to reject traditional journalism values was perfectly acceptable to the over 500 media outlets that agreed to partner with this organization. This includes names like Bloomberg, The Boston Herald and MSNBC.

I haven’t seen any evidence that the shift in coverage of climate and energy happened because the outlets returned to traditional values of objective journalism. They likely found that overtly biased fearmongering stories about climate change weren’t selling anymore, and so the voices of dissent were becoming harder and harder to ignore. It’s also quite possible more reporters have quietly realized the narrative was flawed.

Hurtling toward irrelevance

Whatever the cause, this puts CCN in a very difficult position. They’re not paid to be a resource. They’re paid to be an advocate for net zero.

In a recent newsletter, the organization encouraged activist-journalists to go after what it calls “climate hushers.” The piece laments that politicians and influential voices are no longer badgering people about the end of the world and focusing more attention on issues like energy affordability.

This addition to the CCN advocacy playbook claims that “civilization is hurtling toward irreversible catastrophe,” which it insists is a “scientific reality.” Color me doubtful. It opens up by criticizing Bill Gates for his heretical statements last year, saying that climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise.”

Covering Climate Now found the statement so scandalous it brought in Sammy Roth for a last-minute webinar to arm reporters with the talking points they needed to challenge Gates’ claims. Roth is the former Los Angeles Times’ climate columnist. He once stated frankly in a webinar hosted by the Society For Environmental Journalists that he refuses to talk to “climate deniers.”

Judging from his editorials, that would be anyone who doesn’t share his anti-fossil fuel views. He has argued, for example, that Americans should get used to blackouts in service of the climate agenda, and destroying 100-year-old Joshua trees to make way for a solar farm is much better than the horrors of climate change. So, of course, he’s the perfect addition to a CCN webinar panel.

The “climate hushers” article also repeats their 89 Percent Project. Last year, CCN conducted a poll that asked people if governments should do more about climate change. It’s kind of like asking if the government should do more to protect puppies. Practically everyone would agree it should.

However, the devil is in the details. If you ask people if they’d support puppy protection if it means an increase in their taxes, support will drop. Polls consistently show that support for government action to address climate change drops precipitously the more people are asked to pay for that action. Of course, CCN didn’t bother to ask that question in their global survey.

Blocking is communication

The “climate hushers” article also quotes Katharine Hayhoe, lead scientist The Nature Conservancy, an anti-fossil fuel activist group. Hayhoe encourages activists to talk to people who don’t believe in climate change. She once gave a Ted Talk on how to reach this group.

The funny thing about Hayhoe is that she avoids that kind of engagement like the plague. She preemptively blocks anyone who might disagree with her on X. I had never heard of the woman before my friend Jusper Machogu, a Kenyan farmer who advocates for fossil fuels in Africa, posted on X about her.

He was looking for her on X and discovered she had blocked him. Jusper was surprised because he couldn’t recall ever interacting with her. I looked her up and discovered she had blocked me as well before I even knew who she is. Many others have said they too have been preemptively blocked. Apparently I’m on a list somewhere. I wish I could see this list. I would share it proudly.

Hayhoe even has a thread explaining why she blocks people. She claims she does so because of “vile” and “disparaging” comments she gets as a female climate scientist, and I’m sure some comments are horrible. Welcome to the internet. I get them too.

However, she’s being very insincere in blaming these remarks on her rampant blocking, as most people she’s blocked have never had the opportunity to engage with her or her followers. This science communicator who presents herself as an expert in engaging people with whom she disagrees is, in fact, terrified of engaging anyone with whom she disagrees.

“Seeing denial also encourages people to engage with it. But as I explain here, it’s largely a waste,” Hayhoe states in her thread. In other words, seeing different perspectives might lead people to engage with and possibly be persuaded by those points of view. She simply has no confidence in her positions.

Fake it ‘till you’re broke

I would argue this is another reason the “climate crisis” narrative is dying. Those who promoted it believed, like Hayhoe and Roth, that they could just dismiss anyone who disagrees and those voices would lose all persuasive power. It would appear that strategy hasn’t been effective.

I don’t expect that CCN will reconsider that strategy anytime soon, much less will it abandon its mission. The only way the latter would happen is if they lost their donors. There’s a lot of dollars flowing into the anti-fossil fuel crusade. In 2024, the Park Foundation had over $384 million in net assets, and that’s just one of CCN’s supporters.

It’s going to be interesting watching CCN scream at the walls in the coming years. I’m not sure if it will ever seem more sad than it is entertaining.