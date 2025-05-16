Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy
I asked DeSmog to include me in their 'climate disinformation' database
DeSmog keeps a “climate disinformation” database that provides biographies on the world’s leading voices in “climate denial.”
15 hrs ago
•
Kevin Killough
17
5
January 2026
Thanks to the legacy media, smart people believe in things like solar-powered cargo ships
“The Expanse” novels and television series are set a couple centuries into the future when mankind, using fusion-powered drives, has been able to…
Jan 30
•
Kevin Killough
32
11
4
Covering Climate Now struggles as legacy media no longer treats climate dissent as heresy
The Washington Post editorial board Wednesday argued that, by pursuing impractical goals of the climate agenda, the United Nations is alienating half of…
Jan 23
•
Kevin Killough
56
4
3
The legacy media clings to hope that ‘climate ambition’ will continue as narrative supporting it collapses
These days, climate and energy reporters in the Wretched Hive are sounding like a guy dating a woman who shows signs her commitment to the relationship…
Jan 15
•
Kevin Killough
16
6
2
May 2025
Climate reporters today can just insert activist talking points into their articles
The line between climate advocacy and journalism continues to fade
May 16, 2025
•
Kevin Killough
27
4
5
Researchers producing studies that support climate litigation don't even try to hide their political objectives
And that says a lot about how willingly the media will promote a study’s conclusion if it supports climate activism.
May 9, 2025
•
Kevin Killough
25
7
7
February 2025
WaPo editorial board advances implausible conspiracy theory about offshore wind opposition
Jeff Bezos funds anti-fossil fuel opposition, but that's like totally different
Feb 27, 2025
•
Kevin Killough
67
18
10
January 2025
LA Times anti-fossil fuel crusader is exposed to another viewpoint
High jinks ensue
Jan 16, 2025
•
Kevin Killough
89
26
14
Facebook abandons 'fact checking' and climate reporters fear people will think for themselves
Fact checkers are so vain, they probably think this article is about them
Jan 10, 2025
•
Kevin Killough
18
4
December 2024
The AP romanticizes a return to the Age of Sail, leaving readers with informational scurvy
The activist-funded publication swears it maintains editorial independence from its funders
Dec 13, 2024
•
Kevin Killough
20
5
4
The Washington Post takes aim at Chris Wright in a desperate attempt to maintain a dying narrative
Wretched hive reporters just can't acknowledge fossil fuels have any benefits.
Dec 6, 2024
•
Kevin Killough
119
13
22
November 2024
The subtle but important way energy reporters misinform readers when reporting on wind and solar projects
How many energy reporters does it take to change a light bulb?
Nov 22, 2024
•
Kevin Killough
55
19
6
