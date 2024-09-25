The media are making people energy illiterate

“Most rock energy journalism is people who can't write, interviewing people who can't talk, for people who can't read. Frank Zappa, with some edits

Energy reporters are so committed to promoting the “green” energy transition that they’ve abandoned wholesale any traditional values of objectivity. They believe it’s their duty to help save mankind from the “climate crisis,” and they believe part of that duty is refusing to talk to “deniers” who present differing perspectives on energy.

This is no exaggeration. Not only are they actively promoting this agenda and feeling quite righteous doing so, anti-fossil fuel activist groups are pouring money — in some cases directly to media outlets and in other cases through groups providing energy journalists “education” — to help with the effort.

As a result, people are being fed obscenely inaccurate, easily disputable information about energy. The Wretched Hive of Scum and Energy highlights the worst cases of bad energy reporting to show how these so-called journalists are creating an energy illiterate society.